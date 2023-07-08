Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Threatens To Leave The House After 'Ranking Task'

In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, tensions ran high as a ranking task led to a heated argument between housemates Pooja Bhatt and Jad Hadid. The disagreement unfolded when Pooja refused to place Jad in the third position, sparking a confrontation that could potentially see Jad leaving the house as he could be seen screaming in frustration while packing his bags in the dressing room.

During the ranking task, Pooja voiced her concerns, stating that she did not believe Jad deserved the third position. She argued that his actions and statements- like claiming to only think and speak in English- did not warrant such a high ranking. Pooja’s strong opposition stirred up the atmosphere in the house, as she warned the other housemates that viewers might hold them accountable for remaining silent. In response, Jad lashed out at Pooja, saying, “It suits you if I take no 8 or just leave the house."

Frustrated, he felt attacked and misunderstood by his fellow contestants. Despite attempts by Cyrus and Jiya to mediate and help Jad understand Pooja’s perspective, he remained defiant and demanded to be left alone.

Jad’s emotions overflowed as he said, “I can’t even speak my mind without being accused of humiliation or insult. I don’t want to talk to anyone until I leave this house. I’ve apologized countless times. I can’t express myself or utter a single word here."

He further yelled, “I am fed up with this house, these people, I am a human being. I made a mistake, and I apologised. I can’t speak, I can’t express myself. I feel like I am locked in my own self. I cannot talk to people, when someone I don’t understand their language they attack me. I am sitting like a kitten, still getting attacked by people. They keep pulling the same thing every time." Jad further expressed his frustration with the negative atmosphere in the house and his desire to leave as soon as possible.

Jad then proceeded to pack his bags in the dressing room. Falaq, witnessing his despair, approached him, leading to an emotional conversation. Jad shared, “This was the ugliest, the worst experience of my life. I paid for my mistake highly and am apologizing every day. This is not my show, this is yours let me go."