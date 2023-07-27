Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Flirts With Abhishek Malhan, Says She’s Into 'Sharif Guys'

With the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 approaching, the atmosphere inside the BB house is filled with tension and competitive spirit. In the latest episode, the stakes were raised as Bigg Boss announced the Ticket to Finale task, in which they were asked to create the best viral moments. The housemates were divided into three teams, Team A included Jad Hadid, Aashika Bhatia and Avinash Sachdev, Team B had Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani, while Team C with Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar. Meanwhile, audiences have developed a fondness for Jiya and Abhishek due to their playful banter, they even lovingly call them Abhiya.

During the task, all three teams gave their best performances, but it was Jiya’s flirtatious behaviour with rival team member Abhishek stole the spotlight. Jiya Shankar candidly reveals that her friendship with Abhishek Malhan blossomed from day one and now she has developed feelings for him. Abhishek jokingly claims that he was never interested in her. However, Jiya playfully responds, saying she knows he’s teasing and he likes her too. Opening up further, the Ved actress teases the YouTuber and says, “I’m into sharif guys."

Jiya Shankar later shared with Abhishek Malhan that Manisha Rani had asked her if she has feelings for him and she hinted that he already knows the answer. In response, Abhishek showed his sense of humour by jokingly stating that she shouldn’t try to take advantage of him or touch him, as he doesn’t like being touched.