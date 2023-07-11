Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar Gets Trolled For Saying 'Don't Know Who Palak Is' In Viral Video

Actress Jiya Shankar, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, is being trolled online after an old video of hers resurfaced in which she did not acknowledge fellow TV actress and ex-best friend Palak Purswani. The duo was best friends for six years until an incident at Jiya’s birthday party strained their friendship.

While the two reconciled inside the Bigg Boss House, an old interview has resurfaced on Reddit in which Jiya can be heard saying, “I don’t know who Palak is." Following this, the interviewer mentioned that during her conversation with Palak, the actress opened up about being friends with Jiya again. However, Jiya responded to this by saying, “I don’t know. We’ll see ghar main jaane ke baad kya hota hai. But at the moment, I don’t know her." Watch the video here:

The video has left netizens disappointed. Several social media users reacted to it and questioned Jiya for "not knowing Palak’. One of the users wrote, “Jiya is just as vile as that another vamp called Falak. Jiya is trying sooo hard to latch onto Abhishek. He needs to stay away." Another comment read, “I really hope Palak stays from Jiya for her own sanity. It is better to have no friend than having a friend like Jiya."

For the unversed, during the Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere, Jiya finally opened up about her rift with Palak when she told her, “You came for my birthday party, to wish me and be with me, but you went and sat with others and started to party with them. You shared posts and pictures with them and flooded Instagram with their posts. It was my birthday but there was no single birthday wish or post for me, you didn’t even feel like talking to me, it is a very small thing but it mattered to me because you were my best friend and I would do it for you."