Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar-Pooja Bhatt Get Into Ugly War, Netizens Laud Former's 'Reality Check'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a massive argument broke out between Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt. Pooja called Jiya volatile, demanding and a fraud. Not just this, she also called the Ved actress passive-aggressive and alleged that Jiya has been backstabbing her friends in the reality show.

The fight broke out following a task in which Pooja changed her vote to wild card contestant Elvish Yadav upon Manisha Rani’s request when Jiya prompted, “Aap vote kaise change kar sakti ho? (How can you change your vote?)" To this, Pooja also replied, “Jaise aapne captaincy me kiya (Like you did in the captaincy task)."

Following this, Jiya called out Pooja Bhatt for her alleged doubt standards. However, the actress taunted Jiya saying, “Go put your make-up on and chill out." Jiya also replied in defence, “I have put my make-up on and I have curled my hair, I love it this way."

Advertisement

Pooja then said, “Jiya, you are making a mockery of yourself. It’s frightening if this is what you are." Jiya again defended herself and said that the audience is watching. Pooja retorted, “Good for you and your fan base, darling".

Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar’s fans are now impressed with the way she dealt with Pooja Bhatt. Lauding the actress, one of the fans wrote, “Jiya literally has guts, the way she gave back to Pooja ten folds. Hats off to her!"