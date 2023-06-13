Bigg Boss OTT 2: Krushna Abhishek To Join Salman Khan In Weekend Episodes

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to make a comeback with its second this time. The anticipation surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2 is at an all-time high, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite host, Salman Khan, back in action. But that’s not all. This season, there’s another exciting addition to the show that has everyone buzzing with excitement – Krushna Abhishek. According to a report by ETimes, it has been revealed that Krushna Abhishek, who previously spearheaded Bigg Buzz, a show aired on Voot OTT app shortly after Bigg Boss 16, now has been enlisted to host entertaining segments during the weekend episodes alongside Salman Khan.

“Krushna has entertained the audience with his comic timing on various episodes of Bigg Boss. Last season, he was seen as the face of Bigg Buzz. Now, he will be seen on the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Along with anchoring special segments, he will also on some occasions share the stage with Salman Khan," a source stated.

With Krushna’s presence, viewers can expect an extra dose of laughter and entertainment.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is just around the corner, with its premiere scheduled for June 17. Salman Khan will be taking on the hosting duties this time, and he assures that the challenges for the contestants will be tougher than ever. The upcoming reality show is rumoured to feature celebrities including Falaq Naaz, Awez Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Anjali Arora. In case you missed it, the first season was hosted by Karan Johar, and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner, claiming the coveted trophy.