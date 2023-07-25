Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani Left In Tears After Bebika Dhurve Pushes Her During Fight

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently captivating audiences with its intense drama in the 6th week. The latest episode featured a thrilling task where teams were divided into two sides, Devil Vs Angel. The Angel team had to maintain peace and follow rules, while the Devil team aimed to provoke the other team members to break the rules. Amidst the chaos, old friends, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve, found themselves in a heated clash when past issues were brought into the task. The tension escalated and Abhishek Malhan stepped in to support Manisha.

Bebika launched serious accusations against Manisha, alleging the use of bad language and mistreatment. Adding fuel to the fire, she claimed that Manisha only associates with boys. Manisha strongly denied the allegations and attempted to reconcile by giving a hug, but Bebika refused, pushing her aggressively towards Elvish Yadav. The intense altercation left Manisha in tears.

Abhishek Malhan rushes to comfort Manisha Rani and hugs her to calm her emotions. On the other hand, Bebika continuously accuses Manisha of being fake and unfortunately, the heated exchange resulted in the Angel team’s first rule break. Abhishek along with Ashika Bhatia is seen defending Manisha, confronting Bebika and accusing her of pushing Manisha during the task.

The heated argument between Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve escalated further when Malhan accused Bebika of showing aggression towards Manisha Rani.

Pooja Bhatt, who was task sanchalak, declared the Devil team as the winners, citing Manisha Rani’s emotional breakdown as the reason for the Angel team’s loss. However, Manisha defended herself, explaining to Pooja that Bebika Dhurve’s harsh actions were the cause of her tears. She highlighted that Bebika had physically pushed her, a behaviour that could lead to someone getting evicted from the house.