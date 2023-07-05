Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani Sent To 'Jail' After Argument With New Captain Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set for an exciting week of twists and turns and the house gets a new captain. Jiya Shankar became the captain of the house, and soon after taking up her responsibilities, she ran into a quarrel with fellow contestant Manisha Rani. Jiya had issues with Manisha sleeping outside in the lounge.

Jiya Shankar asked Manisha Rani to gather her things and shift back into the room. Manisha expressed that she cannot sleep in the room as she had a problem with the strong AC. Manish said that it is too chilly for her, and she has already fallen sick three times. However, Jiya refused to pay heed to her justification and asked Manisha to talk to Bigg Boss about it. “Bigg Boss never told anyone to sleep anywhere in the house. This is my rule, and I am telling you. If you fall ill again, then tell Bigg Boss," Jiya said before adding that she will not argue further if Bigg Boss allows it.

The exchange soon got heated and other contestants Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve tried to defend Manisha, telling Jiya that what she was doing was wrong. Manisha further told Jiya, “If you want to prove that you are a good captain, then you have the whole week to do that. Please spare me from this."

Jiya Shankar was not pleased with the situation and brought out old incidents when Manisha slept on Jad Hadid’s bed. Abhishek clarified that it was because they wanted Jad outside, therefore, Manisha adjusted for a day. Bebika called Jiya “Self-centred". Cyrus Broacha also attempted to stop the fight, but Jiya refused to listen. Cyrus told Avinash Sachdev that Jiya was bullying Manisha.