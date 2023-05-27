Bigg Boss OTT 2: Munawar Faruqui REJECTS Salman Khan's Show Because of THIS Reason

Ever since the second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been announced, everyone is eager to know who will be locked inside the show this time. While several names are already making buzz on social media, it was also being said that Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is also likely to participate. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Munawar has refused to participate in Bigg Boss OTT.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, Munawar rejected Bigg Boss OTT because he wants to participate in the television version of Bigg Boss. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

Last year, Munawar Faruqui was also roped in for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, he had to back out of the show at the last moment due to visa related issues.

The news of Munawar Faruqui rejecting Bigg Boss OTT 2 comes days after television actor Fahmaan Khan also clarified that even though he was also approaced by the makers, he will not be participating as well. “That’s not my space and I don’t understand reality shows. I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focussed and interested in that," the actor told Pinkvilla recently.

The buzz is that Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan is also likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. Jiya Shankar and Paras Arora, who earlier worked together in Kaatelal & Sons are also likely to participate in Salman Khan’s show. However, no name has been officially announced as of now.

Meanwhile, the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was recently released which confirmed that not Karan Johar but Salman Khan will be hosting the reality show this time. “Main lekar aa raha hoon, Bigg Boss OTT. Toh Dekhta Jaye India (I am coming back with Bigg Boss OTT. Let’s keep watching, India)," Salman said in the promo.

Reports also suggest that the shooting of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin in the first week of June. While the show’s release date has not been announced as of now, it will stream on Jio Cinemas soon.