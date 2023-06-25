Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani Gets Evicted From Salman Khan Show, Breaks Down In Tears

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Eviction: TV actor Palak Purswani has been eliminated from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 after receiving the least number of votes. Salman Khan announced Palak’s eviction on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Palak was nominated alongside Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev. The actress broke down in tears as she bid adieu to the house.

Palak’s journey on Bigg Boss OTT was very short-lived as she entered the house along with Akanksha Puri on day 2. She was initially barred from entering the house after a guest panel put her in the holding area. Palak shared a good bond with Akanksha, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui in the house. Her fights with ex Avinash and Bebika grabbed many eyeballs on the show.

Advertisement

Earlier in one of the episodes, Palak Purswani shared details about her breakup with Avinash. “There were a few things which were non-negotiable for me. I felt I was done. We gave chances to each other. I was the one who broke up, and I haven’t got closure, shayad idhar mil jaye (perhaps I got it here). We were together for four and a half years."