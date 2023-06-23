Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani Opens Up On Dating Ex Avinash Sachdev, Says 'I Felt I Was Done'

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT continues to engage the audience with its unique contestants, including former couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Palak shared details about her and Avinash’s love story with fellow housemates Aaliya Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri.

Talking about how they met, Palak said, “We met through a common friend five years ago. She is also an actress. I’d just come out of a relationship, I’d broken up with someone four months ago. It was my habit to jump from one relationship to another because I was very dependent. I am a people’s person and I wanted to get into a relationship. Our mutual friend introduced us to each other, and he asked if I am Sindhi and single. He then came up to me and asked what I like to eat, and I replied butter chicken, and he also loves it. There were too many similarities." Palak went on to share the depth of her commitment to the relationship, saying that she had encountered a man who could truly look after her after a long time. “He was calm to my storm. He was everything that I wanted to settle for," she said.