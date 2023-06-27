Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Asks Aaliya To Stop Playing Victim Post Divorce From Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been entertaining the audience to the fullest. The show, which is full of drama, and fights, has entered the second week and looks like contestants have already started taunting each other. Recently in one of the episodes, the Bollywood actress was seen giving calling out Aaliya Siddiqui for constantly bringing up her divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In the latest episode, Aaliya was seen telling the rest of the contestants about Pooja Bhatt’s dominating nature. She says that she will not accept her orders to stay in the latter’s good books. Alia and Pooja also got into an argument during the nomination. Pooja Bhatt names Alia Siddiqui in the nomination and advises her to drop the victim card. Taking the name of Alia Siddiqui for the nomination, Pooja Bhatt says, “I have noticed Alia Siddiqui’s personality in the last one week. I have become very confused about it and I have not been able to read them. In the last 24 hours, I saw a side of him which was quite scary. Kids like Jiya, Babika will keep fighting with each other and last night Aaliya was trying to instigate that fight. But he didn’t hesitate to eat a big piece of Babika’s birthday cake..When you dislike someone so much, hate them so much why are you going and eating a piece of someone’s cake so happily have been."