Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Blasts Housemates For Targeting Aashika Bhatia

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are much awaited by its loyal viewers as many guests grace the show with fun and entertaining tasks for all the contestants. In the latest weekend episode, however, things took a serious turn, leaving the new wildcard entrant, Aashika Bhatia in an emotional breakdown. Aashika was labelled as the zero in the house for not taking enough part in the game. Pooja Bhatt seemed visibly disappointed to see everyone’s behaviour towards Aashika and criticised the contestant.

Comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek came in as guests and assigned tasks to all contestants to give zeros to one person. Aashika Bhatia got the maximum zeroes and was also labelled inactive in the game. Participants called her out for not being able to bond with anyone in the house. This led to Aashika’s emotional outburst, and Pooja Bhatt could not take it. Pooja supported Aashika when it came to choosing a person for BBverse and said, “I think it’s enough for Aashika for now as she is very much traumatized for the day." Pooja chose Elvish Yadav for the BB Verse.

After the task, Pooja Bhatt expressed her disappointment to Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, and Falaq Naazz. She told Avinash, “I had very expected this from anyone, how can you guys be so heartless, there is no humanity in this house. Meine mera dil platter pe rakha that sabh ke liye but abh nahi I take it back (My heart was on the platter for everyone but I am done now)." She urged everyone to play from their hearts, and not with their heads.

Later, she also confronted Falaq and Bebika for their behaviour towards Aashika. Pooja said, “If this is the case, I would not like to be in touch with such people after leaving the house. Hope you guys get success after coming out but I won’t be in touch with you after the show." Falaq and Bebika got emotional hearing this and apologized to Pooja.