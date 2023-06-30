Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Calls Abhishek Malhan 'Badtameez', Says She's Not A People Pleaser

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is heating up with the latest confrontation between Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan. The popular reality show took an intense turn as Pooja directly addressed Abhishek as a ‘badtameez.’ In a teaser released by Voot on Instagram, viewers got a glimpse of the drama that unfolded between the two contestants.

The teaser clip captures the tense atmosphere as Pooja requests a one-on-one conversation with Abhishek saying, “Will you listen to me individually?". Abhishek responds affirmatively with a “100%." Pooja then asserts, “I will not sit here and be friends with someone who is badtameez or rude to me," leaving no room for ambiguity regarding her zero tolerance for disrespectful behaviour.

In his defence, Abhishek claims, “I say whatever comes to my mind. I don’t get it when someone says that I do not respect women." Pooja, unfazed by his explanation, retorts, “I do not have anything to say after this. I am not here to become popular. I am not a people pleaser."

Advertisement

This tense exchange between Pooja and Abhishek is not the only instance of friction between them. Another teaser shared by Voot showed Pooja’s reaction to Abhishek suggesting the need for garden cleaning. Pooja dismisses his suggestion and advises him to focus on his grooming instead.

Advertisement

Pooja Bhatt, known for her candid nature, has been an interesting addition to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In a previous episode, she nominated Aaliya Siddiqui for eviction. Pooja justified her choice by urging Aaliya to stop playing the victim card and highlighting the resilience of women who move on from broken marriages. Aaliya was eventually eliminated from the show.