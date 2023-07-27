Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Reveals She Has Taken A 'Break From Love'

Ever since the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the connections between the contestants have been constantly evolving inside the house. Pooja Bhatt, known for her candid nature, is often heard discussing her life and past relationships. Her straightforward opinions and genuine personality have earned her appreciation from fellow contestants. In a recent conversation, the veteran actress delved into her perspective towards love. Talking about her love life, the veteran star revealed that she has made a conscious decision to take a break from it for a while.

During the conversation, Pooja shared that her feelings towards love have changed a lot over the years. The actress admitted that she used to be a very possessive person in her younger days, with strong emotions in her 20s. However, as time has passed, Pooja’s perspective on love has shifted and she now has different expectations.

Pooja Bhatt further elaborates on her current perspective towards relationships, stating that she is now seeking a partner who truly understands her. For the veteran actress, finding someone with whom she can share moments of silence holds great importance.

The actress further states that she has learned important lessons about what truly matters in a meaningful relationship.

During the previous episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt opened up about the challenges faced by actresses in the 90s when it came to discussing their personal lives, especially their love lives.