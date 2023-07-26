Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Saves Abhishek Malhan; Aashika Bhatia And Manisha Rani Up For Eviction

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently in its sixth week, and the competition is gaining momentum with each passing day. As the show heads to its finale, all contestants are trying to secure themselves in the game. In the latest episode, the nomination task for this week’s eviction was announced and everyone got a chance to nominate whoever they thought was not fit to continue in the competition. Further, one of the highlights of the episode was Abhishek Malhan’s reaction to Aashika Bhatia’s behaviour in the house.

During the nomination task, Pooja Bhatt, the current house caption, was safe and designated the judge. There was a tree with one green apple and several red apples, and Pooja could save one contestant from elimination with the green apple. Pooja secured Abhishek Malhan, and no one could nominate him. Contestants were then requested to stand up when their names were called and Pooja told them how many people they could nominate with a red apple.