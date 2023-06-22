Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Opens Up On Her Divorce, Says 'I Did Not Want Kids'

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt is currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In the recent episode of Salman Khan’s show, Pooja opened up about her broken marriage. She was married to Manish Makhija for 11 years before the two decided to part ways in 2014.

Pooja Bhatt was talking to her co-contestant Bebika Dhurve when she opened up about her personal life. “I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why to live a lie. This was not a dress rehearsal, we get only one chance," she said and then added, “He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man."

Pooja Bhatt further revealed that she did not want to have children and therefore, they parted ways with ‘dignity’. “That time, my heart was not in place. I didn’t want to have kids when I want kids, and I love kids. But then, I didn’t want to have kids and I couldn’t lie. At the risk of never meeting somebody it is okay but I cannot live a lie. When we lie, the blame game starts and I didn’t want that. Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways," she shared.

In an earlier episode, Pooja Bhatt also revealed her journey of overcoming alcohol addiction. The actress was speaking to During Cyrus Broacha when candidly admitted to having a drinking problem and how she took the brave step of acknowledging it and quitting.