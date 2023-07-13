Bigg Boss OTT 2: RJ Malishka, Snehil Mehra aka Bheri Cute Aunty To Enter Salman Khan's Show? Know Here

Bigg Boss OTT’s second season has been entertaining the audience a lot. Fans are loving the high-intensity drama and fight between the contestant. Recently, the makers also announced that the show has been extended by two weeks and now the finale will be on August 13. Well, there is a new update that the show is introducing a new twist with social media influencers and personalities taking part in a thrilling and entertaining task.

Let’s take a closer look at the vibrant participants who will up the entertainment quotient today:

RJ Malishka: A household name in the world of radio, RJ Malishka is all set to bring her infectious energy and remarkable storytelling abilities to the Bigg Boss OTT house. With her charismatic personality, RJ Malishka has won the hearts of millions of listeners. Get ready to be captivated by her engaging narratives, lively interactions, and vibrant aura that will add a new dimension to the dynamics inside the house.

Malini Agarwal: The epitome of elegance and style, Malini Agarwal, popularly known as Miss Malini, is all set to grace the task with her undeniable glamour and charm. As a prominent social media influencer and a leading authority in the world of entertainment, Malini is known for her insightful commentary and impeccable fashion sense. Expect her to dazzle both the housemates and the viewers with her unparalleled grace and captivating presence.

BC Aunty (Snehil Mehra): Known for her unfiltered sass and hilarious videos, BC Aunty, portrayed by Snehil Mehra, is geared up to leave an indelible mark in this high-octane challenge. Her witty comebacks and signature no-nonsense attitude will bring a whole new level of entertainment to the task. Expect hilarious banter and a fresh perspective on the events unfolding in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Dipraj Jadhav: Dipraj Jadhav is a multi-talented entertainer who is all set to bring a mind-blowing fusion of comedy and music to the Bigg Boss OTT house. With his extraordinary talent and charismatic stage presence, Dipraj is sure to leave everyone spellbound.