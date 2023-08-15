Bigg Boss OTT 2 Runner-up Abhishek Malhan Thanks Fans In A Video From Hospital; Watch

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan was hospitalised ahead of the grand finale. He was unwell as informed by his sister. The grand finale of BB OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, will take place on Monday, with the top five contestants Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt. Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy. Well, now Abhishek, also known as Fukra insaan, has shared a video on his social handle and thanked all his fans for their immense support during the reality show.

He said, “First of all thank you very much, jinhone mujhe vote kara. I know main trophy nahi leke aa paya par aapka jo pyaar dikha mujhe aur jo pyaar aap mujhe de rahe ho, I Swear to god mujhe laga nahi hai ki main deserve kara hu. Thank you so much Panda gang. Just Bigg Boss se abhi hospital aaya hu. I’m so sorry to all the media people jinko mera interview lena tha. Jo chahte the ki main kuch bolu ya show ke baare mein. Par main kya karu mujhe ek deadline meet karni thi aur mujhe hospital aana tha. Jaise hi main yaha se nikalta hu, soon main aapko saari feelings express kar saku. Jinhone mujhe support kiya hai, I know I have disappointed you all kyuki main trophy nahi laa paya but I did my best. And congrats to elvish system."

Many fans also wished him good luck. After winning, Elvish said, “Mein bola tha agar mein jeeta toh ye trophy Abhishek ke haath mein dunga." As promised, Elvish handed over the trophy to Abhishek and also asked Manisha to join them to lift the trophy together.