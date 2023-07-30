Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan BRUTALLY Slams Elvish Yadav, Leaves Him In Tears; Watch Video

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most popular reality shows. With each passing day, the show is getting more interesting. This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was not seen in a good mood as he slammed contestants for their behaviour. Among them was Elvish Yadav. The actor slammed him after he used foul language against Bebika Dhurve.

In the video, shared by a fan on Twitter, Salman Khan taunted Elvish. He asked him if his fans have joined him after giving Rs 1000. When Elvis replied that they began following him for free, Salman said, “Free mein. Toh yeh aapki fan army hai. Ek kaam kar lo yeh agar aapke liye jaan den denge na toh bolna jaan mat dena bhai 500 rupay mein mujhe follow kar lena. Mujhe dekhna hai kitna loyalist hai aapke. Bola yeh toh free mein hai. Ab mujhe dekhna hai ki mere loyal fan army sirf 500 rupay mein. Kya lagta hai kitne log aayenge."

Watch the full video here:

Following this, Elvish Yadav is seen having a conversation with his mother and breaking down. The makers showed the promo in which Salman said to him, “You should also know a woman’s point of view also."