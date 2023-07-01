Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Confronts Akanksha Puri For Kissing Jad, Says ‘Don’t Mess My Work…’

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 Shaniwar Ka Waar was a bag of mixed intense emotions displayed by the contestants inside as well as the host of show Salman Khan outside. Some of the instances over the week have sparked massive controversies. Whether it was Jad Hadid’s passionate kiss with Akanksha Puri or Jad’s spat with Bebika post which he flashed his buttocks at her, the reality show was a hot topic across the country. The episode kickstarted with Salman Khan apologising on everyone’s behalf to the public that might have been offended considering it’s a family program.

After schooling Jad for his behaviour inside the house, Salman Khan turned to Akanksha Puri and confronted her for sharing a 30-second kiss with Jad Hadid, “Ye aapne kiya hai," enquired Salman. Akanksha promptly said, “Haan maine abhi apni web series shoot mein Kiya hai."

To this, Salman Khan replied, “Inhone bhi kiya hai toh inhe bhi koi problem nahi hai. Toh ek kaam karo, ye Jo hai na isse thoda control kar lo. Jab iss show se nikaloge, toh jitni marzi aap log ye karlo. Ye show hai personalities ka aur aap dono ne apni real personalities dikha di. Ye scripted nahi hai. Toh ye aap dono ne jo kia hai ye aap dono ne apni marzi se Kiya hai. Toh Jad ko ek aisa cassanova, India aaya hai, all the women are hugging and everyone is there. Ye aake kiss karta hai sabko and everyone is okay with that.’

Insinuating that the women in the house have given Jad the leeway to be touchy-feely, he continued, “Toh aap logo ne Jad ko Ko kya impression diya hai? Can’t you see that women in the house are very comfortable with Jad. So if everyone is okay with that, iske dimag mein yahi chalega ki ye content main bahar kar chuka hu toh yaha par bhi same hi hai. Tumlog ko ye sab karna hai toh kahi aur jaake Karo. Don’t mess my work."

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, popular contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a 30-second long lip kiss. It all started after Avinash Sachdev said, “I would want Jad to kiss Akanksha" as part of a dare. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Akanksha and Jad can be seen sharing a steamy lock as other housemates cheer for them. Salman called out Avinash for laughing when Jad said Akanksha is a bad kisser. “You were laughing, weren’t you? Kya yeh dare humare sabhyata ko leke tha? Did you give this challenge because you thought they won’t do it?"

Schooling Jad, salman, on Weekend Ka Vaar, said, “Do you know what would have happened if you had done it in the GCC belt? You can do what you want on other shows but people are watching me on this show and I don’t want to judge any of you guys. Your personality is coming out. Can you try this is Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia? This is a very conservative country. India is also a very forgiving country. We have been forgiven a million times for many things. They loved you even if they didn’t understand your language, till this very incidence. People here are very simple. They will forget this as well."