Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Introduces Pooja Bhatt As The Final Contestant

Published By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 00:34 IST
Mumbai, India
Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opened Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand premiere with a bang as he gave an energetic dance performance on his popular song ‘Hangover’. Meanwhile, Salman left everyone shocked when he introduced Pooja Bhatt as the final contestant on the show. Read More
Salman Khan introduces Pooja Bhatt as the final contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2, leaving BB fans shocked.
Salman Khan welcomes Puneet Superstar on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage. Puneet tells Salman that he cannot fake it and hence will be true to himself on the show. Meanwhile, MC Stan says that he finds Puneet’s content “cringe".
Salman Khan schools Palak Purswani for sending a broadcast message to her friends about her Bigg Boss OTT stint 2. “Are you special? Rules rules hote hai," Salman tells Palak.
Avinash Sachdev, who is best known for his role in Choti Bahu, gives an energetic performance and light up the stage with his presence. Avinash is the next contestant on the show.
Dentist and astrologer Bebika Dhurve has entered the show. Her father and renowned astrologist and face reader Janardhan Dhurve introduced her on the show.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui talks about her newfound love. She makes it clear that she has no plans to get married anytime soon.
Salman Khan welcomes Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage. Aaliya says Bigg Boss OTT 2 is “a very big platform" for her.
Salman Khan introduces Jad Hadid as the new contestant. Jad has a fun banter with Manisha Rani on stage.
Salman Khan welcomes the contestant no. 6, Manisha Rani. She is a YouTuber who rose to fame because of her TikTok videos. She has also appeared on Dance India Dance.
Cyrus Broacha’s wife claims that Salman Khan had once “threw" her off his set. “That’s the only interaction I have ever had with you, Salman," she reveals. Though Salman says he doesn’t remember the incident, he is sorry.
TV anchor and comedian Cyrus Broacha is the next contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Cyrus raises his concerns about food inside the BB OTT house.
‘Janta ki awaaz’ panel including Sunny Leone, Ajay Jadeja and Pooja Bhatt sent Akanksha Puri to holding area. Her entry to BB OTT house remains unclear.
Akanksha Puri has denied dating singer Mika Singh. “I’m single. We both are really good friends. I have known him for more than 10 years. He knows all my secrets. But we are friends," Akanksha clarifies her dating rumours with Mika.
Salman Khan introduces Akanksha Puri as the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She had previously come on Bigg Boss season 13 as a guest. Singer Mika Singh sends a special message to his “friend" Akanksha.
Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar get into a fun banter as Salman Khan interacts with them on stage. Jiya tells Abhishek that he is a bit “judgmental".
YouTuber Abhishek Malhan is the third contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He introduces viewers to his family via a pre-recorded video. “Jai Shri Ram! Jeet kar aaunga," Abhishek says in the video.
Salman Khan introduces Ved actress Jiya Shankar as the second contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiya delivers a beautiful dance performance on Pehli Baar song from Dhadak.
Falaq Naaz reveals that she is still reeling from Tunisha Sharma’s death. “Main abhi bhi roti hu. Meri mom abhi tak roti hai," Falaq tells panelists. Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24, 2022. Falaq’s brother Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested for allegedly abetting Tunisha’s suicide.
In a never-before-seen twist, Salman Khan introduces Falaq Naaz to a unique currency system. Contestants will be provided with individual BB currencies to purchase essential supplies such as ration and other items. Only time will tell how this BB currency will shape the dynamics of the game inside the house.
Salman Khan introduces Falaq Naaz as the first contestant on stage. She talks about the tough time that she went through after her brother Sheezan Khan was arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. Sheezan is currently out on bail.
Salman Khan introduces Alia Bhatt’s sister and actor Pooja Bhatt as ‘janta ki awaaz’ on Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Salman Khan tells viewers, “Iss baar hoga viewers ko hangover 24×7 show dekhne ka" as he begins the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2 with a dance performance on his popular song ‘Hangover’.
Veteran actor Mohanlal was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan. His presence on the sets of the reality show has piqued fans’ curiosity.
The countdown for Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun. In just a few minutes, Salman Khan will light up our screens as he gears up to take on the hosting duties for the OTT version of the reality show for the first time.
There are rumours that Salman Khan’s ex Sangeeta Bijlani may participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman and Sangeeta dated each other for over a decade.
Enjoy online streaming of Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Salman Khan as the host only on JioCinema.
As per reports, the new season of Bigg Boss OTT will allow contestants to bring their pets inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.
Salman Khan has revealed that he had suggested someone’s name for Bigg Boss but the makers turned it down. “… they don’t understand this decision is not in my hands but it is in Shital (Iyer), Manisha (Sharma), Endemol and COLORS’ hands."
Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the makers give a glimpse of Jad Hadid’s performance. Watch the video here:
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan gears up to attend the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan.
Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2 streaming on JioCinema. While the last year’s edition was quite bold and sensational in terms of fights and the relationship dynamics between the contestants, Salman Khan has said that he will make sure nothing on the new season is “too uncensored and unfiltered”.
“Main OTT par bhi aise kuch hoine nahi dunga jo humare khilaf aur humare culture ke khilaf ho. Main nahi hone dunga (I will not allow anything against our culture on the show),” Salman said during the launch of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This year, the viewers will have an important role in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 as they will have an opportunity to react in real-time through live chats and emojis while watching different parts of the house in real-time.
The full list of confirmed contestants includes Anjali Arora, Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Palak Pursvani, and Puneet Superstar. Apart from this, rumours are rife that Salman Khan’s ex girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani may enter the house. Salman and Sangeeta reportedly dated for over a decade and were on the verge of getting married. However, Salman’s wedding with Sangeeta was called off at the last moment. Sangeeta eventually married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. But Salman and Sangeeta remained on cordial terms. She parted ways with Azharuddin in 2010.
Moreover, there are going to be 13 contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss house, designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar. There are also speculations that Salman Khan’s Lucky: No Time for Love co-star Sneha Ullal might be participating in the show.