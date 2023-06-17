Trends :Urfi JavedGaurav KhannaSidhu Moose WalaKhatron Ke Khiladi 13Kapil Sharma Show
Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Introduces Pooja Bhatt As The Final Contestant

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Cyrus Broacha impress host Salman Khan.

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 00:34 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opened Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand premiere with a bang as he gave an energetic dance performance on his popular song ‘Hangover’. Meanwhile, Salman left everyone shocked when he introduced Pooja Bhatt as the final contestant on the show. Read More

Jun 18, 2023 00:25 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Pooja Bhatt is the final contestant

Salman Khan introduces Pooja Bhatt as the final contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2, leaving BB fans shocked.

Jun 18, 2023 00:12 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan introduces Puneet Superstar

Salman Khan welcomes Puneet Superstar on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage. Puneet tells Salman that he cannot fake it and hence will be true to himself on the show. Meanwhile, MC Stan says that he finds Puneet’s content “cringe".

Jun 18, 2023 00:01 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman lashes out at Palak Purswani

Salman Khan schools Palak Purswani for sending a broadcast message to her friends about her Bigg Boss OTT stint 2. “Are you special? Rules rules hote hai," Salman tells Palak.

Jun 17, 2023 23:49 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Avinash Sachdev enters the show

Avinash Sachdev, who is best known for his role in Choti Bahu, gives an energetic performance and light up the stage with his presence. Avinash is the next contestant on the show.

Jun 17, 2023 23:42 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Bebika Dhurve enters the house

Dentist and astrologer Bebika Dhurve has entered the show. Her father and renowned astrologist and face reader Janardhan Dhurve introduced her on the show.

Jun 17, 2023 23:31 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Aaliya Siddiqui says not planning marriage anytime soon

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui talks about her newfound love. She makes it clear that she has no plans to get married anytime soon.

Jun 17, 2023 23:22 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan welcomes Aaliya Siddiqui on stage

Salman Khan welcomes Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage. Aaliya says Bigg Boss OTT 2 is “a very big platform" for her.

Jun 17, 2023 23:08 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Jad Hadid is the next contestant

Salman Khan introduces Jad Hadid as the new contestant. Jad has a fun banter with Manisha Rani on stage.

Jun 17, 2023 22:53 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Premiere: Manisha Rani enters the show

Salman Khan welcomes the contestant no. 6, Manisha Rani. She is a YouTuber who rose to fame because of her TikTok videos. She has also appeared on Dance India Dance.

Jun 17, 2023 22:38 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Cyrus' wife claims Salman once threw her off a set

Cyrus Broacha’s wife claims that Salman Khan had once “threw" her off his set. “That’s the only interaction I have ever had with you, Salman," she reveals. Though Salman says he doesn’t remember the incident, he is sorry.

Jun 17, 2023 22:31 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Cyrus Broacha on stage

TV anchor and comedian Cyrus Broacha is the next contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Cyrus raises his concerns about food inside the BB OTT house.

Jun 17, 2023 22:25 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Akanksha Puri sent to 'holding area'

‘Janta ki awaaz’ panel including Sunny Leone, Ajay Jadeja and Pooja Bhatt sent Akanksha Puri to holding area. Her entry to BB OTT house remains unclear.

Jun 17, 2023 22:19 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Akanksha Puri denies dating Mika Singh

Akanksha Puri has denied dating singer Mika Singh. “I’m single. We both are really good friends. I have known him for more than 10 years. He knows all my secrets. But we are friends," Akanksha clarifies her dating rumours with Mika.

Jun 17, 2023 22:10 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Akanksha Puri is the fourth contestant

Salman Khan introduces Akanksha Puri as the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She had previously come on Bigg Boss season 13 as a guest. Singer Mika Singh sends a special message to his “friend" Akanksha.

Jun 17, 2023 21:53 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Abhishek, Jiya engage in a banter

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar get into a fun banter as Salman Khan interacts with them on stage. Jiya tells Abhishek that he is a bit “judgmental".

Jun 17, 2023 21:45 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Premiere: Abhishek Malhan is the third contestant

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan is the third contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He introduces viewers to his family via a pre-recorded video. “Jai Shri Ram! Jeet kar aaunga," Abhishek says in the video.

Jun 17, 2023 21:39 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan introduces Jiya Shankar

Salman Khan introduces Ved actress Jiya Shankar as the second contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiya delivers a beautiful dance performance on Pehli Baar song from Dhadak.

Jun 17, 2023 21:32 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Falaq talks about Tunisha Sharma's death

Falaq Naaz reveals that she is still reeling from Tunisha Sharma’s death. “Main abhi bhi roti hu. Meri mom abhi tak roti hai," Falaq tells panelists. Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24, 2022. Falaq’s brother Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested for allegedly abetting Tunisha’s suicide.

Jun 17, 2023 21:25 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan explains BB currency concept

In a never-before-seen twist, Salman Khan introduces Falaq Naaz to a unique currency system. Contestants will be provided with individual BB currencies to purchase essential supplies such as ration and other items. Only time will tell how this BB currency will shape the dynamics of the game inside the house.

Jun 17, 2023 21:16 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz is first contestant

Salman Khan introduces Falaq Naaz as the first contestant on stage. She talks about the tough time that she went through after her brother Sheezan Khan was arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. Sheezan is currently out on bail.

Jun 17, 2023 21:10 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan introduces Pooja Bhatt as 'janta ki awaaz'

Salman Khan introduces Alia Bhatt’s sister and actor Pooja Bhatt as ‘janta ki awaaz’ on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan and Pooja Bhatt on BB OTT stage.
Jun 17, 2023 21:02 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan begins the show with a bang

Salman Khan tells viewers, “Iss baar hoga viewers ko hangover 24×7 show dekhne ka" as he begins the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2 with a dance performance on his popular song ‘Hangover’.

Jun 17, 2023 20:59 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Mohanlal spotted on sets

Veteran actor Mohanlal was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan. His presence on the sets of the reality show has piqued fans’ curiosity.

Jun 17, 2023 20:48 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Countdown begins for Salman Khan show

The countdown for Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun. In just a few minutes, Salman Khan will light up our screens as he gears up to take on the hosting duties for the OTT version of the reality show for the first time.

Jun 17, 2023 20:32 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Premiere LIVE: Salman to reunite with ex Sangeeta Bijlani?

There are rumours that Salman Khan’s ex Sangeeta Bijlani may participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman and Sangeeta dated each other for over a decade.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani to appear together?
Jun 17, 2023 20:14 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Where to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Enjoy online streaming of Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Salman Khan as the host only on JioCinema.

Jun 17, 2023 20:10 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: Pets inside BB hosue?

As per reports, the new season of Bigg Boss OTT will allow contestants to bring their pets inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

A still from Bigg Boss season 16.
Jun 17, 2023 19:58 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Premiere: Salman's recommendation rejected?

Salman Khan has revealed that he had suggested someone’s name for Bigg Boss but the makers turned it down. “… they don’t understand this decision is not in my hands but it is in Shital (Iyer), Manisha (Sharma), Endemol and COLORS’ hands."

Jun 17, 2023 19:47 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: A glimpse of Jad Hadid's performance

Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the makers give a glimpse of Jad Hadid’s performance. Watch the video here:

Jun 17, 2023 19:42 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE Updates: MC Stan gears up for grand premiere

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan gears up to attend the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan.

The other confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 include Falaq Naaz, Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan among others.

Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2 streaming on JioCinema. While the last year’s edition was quite bold and sensational in terms of fights and the relationship dynamics between the contestants, Salman Khan has said that he will make sure nothing on the new season is “too uncensored and unfiltered”.

“Main OTT par bhi aise kuch hoine nahi dunga jo humare khilaf aur humare culture ke khilaf ho. Main nahi hone dunga (I will not allow anything against our culture on the show),” Salman said during the launch of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This year, the viewers will have an important role in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 as they will have an opportunity to react in real-time through live chats and emojis while watching different parts of the house in real-time.

The full list of confirmed contestants includes Anjali Arora, Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Palak Pursvani, and Puneet Superstar. Apart from this, rumours are rife that Salman Khan’s ex girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani may enter the house. Salman and Sangeeta reportedly dated for over a decade and were on the verge of getting married. However, Salman’s wedding with Sangeeta was called off at the last moment. Sangeeta eventually married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. But Salman and Sangeeta remained on cordial terms. She parted ways with Azharuddin in 2010.

Moreover, there are going to be 13 contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss house, designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar. There are also speculations that Salman Khan’s Lucky: No Time for Love co-star Sneha Ullal might be participating in the show.

