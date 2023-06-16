Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Kicks Off Series In Mumbai, Looks Dapper in Orange | Photos

Fans are excited for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The makers have already released a video in which they have revealed the contestants’ names but with a twist. Their faces are not shown. Well, ahead of the premiere, host Salman Khan was seen today promoting the show differently. The show will begin on June 17.

He was seen traveling in an open bus which has a hoarding of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and tag line saying ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’. He made a stylish statement with his casual and comfortable attire during the promotional event. Sporting a well-fitted orange colour shirt paired with comfortable denim jeans, the actor exuded charm as he interacted with the media and fans. He was looking dapper in the semi-formal outfit. Well, Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of the popular reality show, has garnered a massive fan following since its inception. Salman Khan’s association with the show has been instrumental in its success, as his hosting style adds an extra layer of excitement and entertainment to the show’s format.

Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement