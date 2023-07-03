Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Schools Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naazz For Their Comment On Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, especially on the weekend episodes featuring host Salman Khan. As contestants strive to make an impression on the audience, a few have found themselves in hot water due to their actions. In a recent episode, Salman Khan criticised the housemates for their “double standards." He specifically addressed Falaq Naazz and Pooja Bhatt and called them out for their behaviour towards fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan.

Salman Khan almost lost his cool during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He said, “Falaq aapke har conversation me parivaar ata hai. Abhishek agar aggressive hote hai toh uski puri khandan, upbringing ki mistake hai. Aur aapko Avinash jo aggresive hota, woh nahi dikhta? (Falaq, your conversations are always around family. You think it’s Abhishek’s family and his upbringing that makes him aggressive. But don’t you see that when it comes to Avinash being aggressive?)."

Next, Salman confronted Pooja Bhatt about her behaviour towards Abhishek Malhan when she called him “badtameez" in one of the earlier episodes. He said, “Agar is ghar me vigilance hai toh woh sabke liye same hona chahiye na Pooja? (If there’s vigilance in this house, then it should apply to everyone)." Salman later turned to all housemates and said, “This house is running on total double standards."

Meanwhile, this weekend, the contestants nominated for elimination were Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Akanksha Puri. On Sunday, Salman Khan announced Akanksha Puri would be leaving the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.