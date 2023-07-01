Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Slams Contestants Following Steamy Kiss In Episode, Walks Out Of Stage

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, popular contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a 30-second long lip kiss. It all started after Avinash Sachdev said, “I would want Jad to kiss Akanksha" as part of a dare. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Akanksha and Jad can be seen sharing a steamy lock as other housemates cheer for them.

Now, in a newly released promo of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan can be seen slamming contestants over this. The turn of events is in contrast to Salman’s earlier commitment during a Bigg Boss press conference, where he had assured that the content of Bigg Boss OTT 2, even though it is being streamed on OTT, would be suitable for family viewership.

In the promo, he can be seen lashing at the contestants and saying, “Aap sabko aisa lagta hai ki ye week ka highlight tha. Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha (You all think this was the highlight of the week. Was it according to our upbringing, familial values and culture)? You don’t need to apologise to me for what you did. I do not care. I’m out of here. I’m leaving this show." He can be seen storming off the stage, as the contestants looked on in shock.