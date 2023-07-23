Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Warns Contestants Of A Twist In Elimination Round; Watch Promo

Bigg Boss OTT’s second season is getting more interesting day by day. The makers are raising the excitement level every week and this time also they have done it. A new promo was released in which Salman Khan warned contestants of a twist.

In the promo, we can see Salman Khan taking the names of the contestants who have been nominated. Six contestants have been nominated for the next elimination-Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar. He then asked them to name the contestant who has put less effort into winning the show. The contestants were seen naming each other’s names for their reason. However, no name was revealed but there are reports that Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid are out of the race.

Watch the promo here:

To note, last two weeks there was no elimination. Cyrus Broacha was the last contestant to walk out from the show. Cyrus has taken a voluntary exit from the show after he requested the makers to get him out. He had a breakdown and he even begged Salman Khan to let him out but the host comforted him at the time.