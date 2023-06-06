Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sanjay Kapoor's Wife Maheep Kapoor To Participate In Salman Khan's Show?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming soon and it is no secret. While everyone is eager to know who all will be locked inside Salman Khan’s show this time, recent reports claim that Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has also been approached for the show.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, Maheep Kapoor has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the talks between the two are currently underway. Maheep was last seen in Karan’s Johar Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will stream on Jio Cinema soon. Reports suggest that the shooting of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin in the second or third week of June. The show’s release date has not been announced as of now.