Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shehnaaz Gill To Join Salman Khan In Weekend Ka Vaar; Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been gaining attention for all reasons. The reality show has been entertaining fans a lot with drama. Well, if reports are to be believed then Salman Khan, who has been hosting this season, will be soon joined by Shehnaaz Gill in an upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. An official confirmation is still awaited in this regard.

As reported by Times Now, Shehnaaz Gill, who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss season 13, will be seen in the show. Nothing much has been shared about her appearance but it is being guessed that she will be part of her recently released music video Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hoon. Fans are already super excited about the news. Notable, this year itself she has also made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from this, there is also news that former contestant Palak Purswani is all set to make a guest appearance on the show.

Talking about the show, in the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was seen slamming everyone in the house. He slammed Akansha Puri for her act. He also criticized the housemates for their “double standards." He specifically addressed Falaq Naazz and Pooja Bhatt and called them out for their behaviour towards fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan.

Advertisement

He said, “Falaq aapke har conversation me parivaar ata hai. Abhishek agar aggressive hote hai toh uski puri khandan, upbringing ki mistake hai. Aur aapko Avinash jo aggresive hota, woh nahi dikhta? (Falaq, your conversations are always around family. You think it’s Abhishek’s family and his upbringing that makes him aggressive. But don’t you see that when it comes to Avinash being aggressive?)."