Bigg Boss OTT 2: This Time, Bebika Dhurve Questions Abhishek Malhan's Upbringing

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2’s is offering intense drama to its audience. The latest task to secure the captaincy with a back-to-school theme was announced, where the candidates had to assume the roles of students and instructors. Bebika Dhurve assumed the role of a history teacher. While she was performing the task, Bebika got into a furious argument with Abhishek Malhan. The game took an ugly turn as Bebika made some remarks about Abhishek’s upbringing and family history.

Bebika, who was portraying a teacher, said that she would share her words of wisdom on the “journey, behavior, and mannerism in the house." When Bebika asked Abhishek about his views, he stated that he was not interested in talking about realism and truth since she did not possess these qualities." Bebika continued to irritate Abhishek, which led to heated fights. She said, “Agar Main Kahun aapke maa baap ne aapko aise behave karna sikhaya toh bada hurt hoga (if I say your parents did not teach you anything you will be hurt)."

Bebika was warned by Abhishek that she had no place criticizing his upbringing and that she should first examine her own actions. He said, “Aapke maa baap ne aapko ghanta kuch sikhaya hai, unhone aapko kuch sikhaya hota toh aaj unhe bhi fakar hota (your parents did not teach you anthing else they would have been proud of you)." As the fight escalated, Avinash Sachdev asked Bebika to apologize to Abhishek, but she refused.