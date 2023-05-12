Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Start From THIS Date, Salman Khan CONFIRMED As Host: Report

Everyone is eager to know more about Bigg Boss OTT season two. While no official announcement has been made regarding the show as of now, the latest reports suggest that the shooting of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin by the end of this month.

Reportedly, not Karan Johar but Salman Khan will be hosting the reality show this time and will begin shooting for it on May 29. The reports also claim that Bigg Boss OTT 2 will go on for six weeks.

Earlier this week too, India Forums reported that Salman Khan will be replacing Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. Khan has also been hosting Bigg Boss for several seasons now.

Advertisement

While everyone is now eager to know who will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2, reportedly, several celebrities have already been approached for their participation in the show. Several media reports also claim that stand-up comedian and Lock Upp season one winner Munawar Faruqui has also been roped in for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Last year, Munawar was also confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi but he had to back out at the last moment due to visa-related issues.

Besides Munawar, Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan has also been reportedly confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT. However, an official announcement regarding the same has now been made as of now. Last year, it was also reported that actress Anushka Sen is likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar and was won by Divya Agarwal. Among others, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Urfi Javed Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin also participated in the show. After the Bigg Boss OTT finale, Pratik, Shamita and Nishant also participated in Bigg Boss 15.