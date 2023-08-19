Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Breaks MC Stan's Instagram Live Views Record

Youtuber Elvish Yadav has crossed yet another milestone after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish hosted an Instagram Live session this Saturday evening. However, the session crashed soon after due to heavy traffic. Elvish’s session created the record for the most viewed Instagram Live in India, with over 5,95,000 viewers. It also ranks 10th in the list of most viewed Live sessions worldwide.

The record was previously held by Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, whose Live session was viewed by over 5 lakh people. This achievement speaks volumes about the YouTuber’s influence. His first post after winning the reality show received more than two lakh likes in less than two hours. The post now has more than a million likes, leaving the benchmark set by MC Stan far behind. The post received the fastest one million likes in India.

Elvish also increased his Instagram followers by 10 million in only 30 days while he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. While Elvish’s co-contestants on the show knew that he had a loyal “army" of fans supporting him, they weren’t completely aware of exactly how many people supported the YouTuber.

Elvish not only made history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss across the Indian franchise, he also received a record-breaking number of votes in only 15 minutes when the voting lines were reopened. He was told by the makers that he received a whopping 280 million votes.

However, Elvish’s influence is not only an online phenomenon but also has real-life consequences. While Elvish was still on the show, a fan meet-up was arranged by his team in Delhi to gather support for the YouTuber. Despite knowing that Elvish will not be present at the event, nearly 10 thousand loyal fans showed up to cheer for him.