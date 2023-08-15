Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Has A Lord Of The Rings Connection; Find Out Here

Elvish Yadav is all over the news after he lifted Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. The popular Youtuber impressed fans with his performance in the reality show. Well, he defeated Abhishek Malhan in a neck-to-neck competition and was declared the winner. But do you know an interesting fact about BB OTT 2 winner? Elvish has Lord Of The Rings Connection. Yes, you are reading right.

Going by his name Elvish, it means the language of elves which was originally invented by J. R. R. Tolkien in his fantasy adventures. He mentioned this in his novel titled The Lord of the Rings. As mentioned in other portals, Middle Earth and the Lord of the Rings epics were created around Tolkien’s constructed languages. He invented words and needed speakers. He created 15 different Elvish dialects, along with languages for the Ents, the Orcs, the Dwarves, the men and the Hobbits, and more.

Coming back to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, he is a popular Youtuber who has millions of subscribers. He even shared a post after coming out of the house. He wrote, “Elvish Army Is The Best." In the picture, Elvish can be seen smiling as he holds the trophy close to his heart. To note, many celebrities including Karan Kundrra also showed their support to Elvish Yadav.