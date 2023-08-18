Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Meets Haryana CM At His Residence; Photo

In the photo, Manohar Lal Khattar can be seen welcoming Elvish Yadav with a bouquet of flowers. The Bigg Boss winner looked casual in blue athleisure. In his post, the CM wrote in Hindi, “The dominance of Haryanvis continues in every field." He added, “Met the winner @ElvishYadav of Bigg Boss OTT-2 today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister’s residence). Hearty congratulations to her for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future."

After spending more than 50 days on Bigg Boss OTT, Elvish Yadav became the first wild card entrant ever to win Bigg Boss. The show was hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The popular YouTuber defeated contestants like Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani to take home the trophy.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Elvish said that he is grateful to be the first wild card winner, “The feeling is unreal. I had always thought that wildcard entrants don’t win, but I have proved everyone wrong. I still feel this is like a dream and I am sitting on my bed inside the house and someone will come and pinch and wake me up and make me do this all over again (Laughs). It was an amazing experience."

It is already rumoured that Elvish will be a part of Bigg Boss 17. On being asked about it, he said, “I don’t think I would want to enter this season. I was inside the house for more than a month and it was a lot for me. Bigg Boss 17 will go on for three to four months so I am not ready yet."