Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav To Fans: ‘Ap Sabhi Ka Bohat Dhanyavaad'

Elvish Yadav created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to lift the Bigg Boss trophy. He won the second season on Bigg Boss OTT beating popular participants Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan. On Sunday, Elvish Yadav attended a fan event in Gurugram and was greeted enthusiastically by his fans. Undeniably, the YouTuber has garnered a substantial and dedicated following throughout his eventful journey on the reality show. The Bigg Boss winner was seen addressing the crowd in his own entertaining way.

Elvish expressed his gratitude to the audience for their constant support during his Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey and said, “Kaise ho saare, theek ho? Oh 30 din baad aya mein bahar, hein thodi vibe na janta? Kar diya na Systumm hang? Sabse pehle ap sabhi logo ka bohat bohat dhanyavaad ap ne time nikala mere liye (How are you all? Are you okay? I came out after 30 days for all of you, didn’t we crash the system? Firstly, thank you so much, everyone, that you all made time for me.)" Even Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was present on the stage.

Numerous videos from the grand meetup have surfaced online, capturing the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. Opting for a casual look, Elvish Yadav donned a black shirt paired with deep blue jeans and took the stage to address the eager crowd.

Earlier, Haryana CM invited Elvish Yadav to visit his residence. He shared a photo with Elvish on Twitter and congratulated him on winning the show. In the photo, CM Khattar could be seen welcoming Elvish Yadav with a bouquet of flowers. Along with the tweet, he wrote in Hindi, “The dominance of Haryanvis continues in every field. Met the winner, Elvish Yadav of Bigg Boss OTT-2 today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister’s residence). Hearty congratulations to her for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future."

Meanwhile, after Bigg Boss OTT 2’s finale on August 14, when Elvish Yadav was asked about his victory, the YouTuber said, “The feeling is unreal. I had always thought that wildcard entrants don’t win, but I have proved everyone wrong. I still feel this is like a dream, and I am sitting on my bed inside the house, and someone will come and pinch me, wake me up, and make me do this all over again (Laughs). It was an amazing experience."