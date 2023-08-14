Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Wins Salman Khan Show, Beats Abhishek Malhan In A Neck-And-Neck Fight

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 00:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: After 8 long weeks, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has found its winner in Elvish Yadav, while Abhishek Malhan was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show were Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. The winner took home the glamorous trophy and cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.
Elvish Yadav wins Bigg Boss OTT 2, takes home prize money of Rs 25 lakh.
Elvish Yadav’s brother and fans celebrate as YouTuber wins Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Elvish Yadav has become the first wildcard contestant ever to win Bigg Boss.
LIVE voting lines for Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are now closed.
Abhishek Malhan’s brother explains how can one vote on Jio Cinema application:
Salman Khan dances with Elnaaz Norouzi to his song Billi Billi. Watch the video here:
LIVE voting is underway only for 15 minutes.
Live voting for Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan is now underway.
Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have become the top two contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Manisha Rani gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale.
Salman Khan is getting appreciation from fans on social media for his Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale look.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday promote Dream Girl 2 on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale stage.
Ananya Panday asks Jiya Shankar if she likes Abhishek Malhan. Eliminated Bigg Boss contestant admits she does but adds, ‘kuch chal nahi raha hai’.
Fans are comparing Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan to Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13.
Salman Khan announces that voting lines will be re-opened very soon, urges fans to vote for their favourite contestant.
Jimmy Shergill, Elnaaz Norouzi and Prasanna grace Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale stage to launch the promo of their show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.
The top three contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Abhisek Malhan.
After Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve also gets eliminated. With this, the top three contestants of the show are Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Abhisek Malhan.
After walking out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Pooja Bhatt shared that she wants Elvish Yadav to win the show.
Krushna Abhishek reacted to the claims that Pooja Bhatt had a phone in the Bigg Boss OTT house and informed the viewers that the viral photo was edited.
Even Salman Khan says that it would be historic if a wildcard contestant (Elvish Yadav) wins Bigg Boss. No wildcard contestant has ever won any season of this reality show.
Abhishek Malhan joins Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. He was missing from the episode due to viral fever.
Pooja Bhatt gets eliminated. Contestants who now competing for the trophy are - Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve.
Abhishek Malhan’s father and brother share a sweet message. Watch it here:
Salman Khan teases Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. During his stint in the show, Avinash had expressed that he likes Falaq.
Here’s a look at the first performance of the night:
Mahesh Bhatt tells Pooja Bhatt that Alia is also excited for her and want to hug her the moment she leaves Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.
If a viral tweet is to be belived, Abhishek Malhan is leading as of now with the maximum number of votes.
Mahesh Bhatt shares an emotional message for Pooja Bhatt, says he is proud of her. Soni Razdan also showered love on Pooja.
Here’s how Badshah introduced Elvish Yadav: