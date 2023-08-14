Trends :Spandana RaghavendraBigg Boss OTT 2Ashish KulkarniManisha RaniAriana Grande
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Wins Salman Khan Show, Beats Abhishek Malhan In A Neck-And-Neck Fight

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav wins Salman Khan's show, takes home Rs 25 lakh prize money.

Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 00:00 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: After 8 long weeks, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has found its winner in Elvish Yadav, while Abhishek Malhan was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show were Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. The winner took home the glamorous trophy and cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale here.

Aug 14, 2023 23:20 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Wins!

Elvish Yadav wins Bigg Boss OTT 2, takes home prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

Elvish Yadav wins Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Aug 15, 2023 00:00 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Finale LIVE Updates: Elvish's Brother Celebrates

Elvish Yadav’s brother and fans celebrate as YouTuber wins Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Aug 14, 2023 23:26 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav First Wildcard Ever To Win Show

Elvish Yadav has become the first wildcard contestant ever to win Bigg Boss.

Aug 14, 2023 23:07 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Voting Lines Are Closed

LIVE voting lines for Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are now closed.

Aug 14, 2023 22:58 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Abhishek's Brother Explains How To Vote

Abhishek Malhan’s brother explains how can one vote on Jio Cinema application:

Aug 14, 2023 22:54 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Shares a Leg With Elnaaz Norouzi

Salman Khan dances with Elnaaz Norouzi to his song Billi Billi. Watch the video here:

Aug 14, 2023 22:52 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Voting Only For 15 Mins

LIVE voting is underway only for 15 minutes.

Aug 14, 2023 22:50 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Live Voting Begins

Live voting for Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan is now underway.

Aug 14, 2023 22:48 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have become the top two contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Aug 14, 2023 22:47 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Manisha Rani Eliminated

Manisha Rani gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale.

Aug 14, 2023 22:41 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Fans Laud Salman Khan's Look

Salman Khan is getting appreciation from fans on social media for his Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale look.

Aug 14, 2023 22:36 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Ayushmann and Ananya Promote Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday promote Dream Girl 2 on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale stage.

Aug 14, 2023 22:34 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Jiya Says 'I Like Abhishek'

Ananya Panday asks Jiya Shankar if she likes Abhishek Malhan. Eliminated Bigg Boss contestant admits she does but adds, ‘kuch chal nahi raha hai’.

Aug 14, 2023 22:31 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Fans Compare Finale To Bigg Boss 13

Fans are comparing Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan to Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13.

Aug 14, 2023 22:29 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Voting Lines To Re-Open Soon

Salman Khan announces that voting lines will be re-opened very soon, urges fans to vote for their favourite contestant.

Aug 14, 2023 22:26 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Trailer Launched

Jimmy Shergill, Elnaaz Norouzi and Prasanna grace Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale stage to launch the promo of their show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

Aug 14, 2023 22:16 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Meet The Top 3 Contestants

The top three contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Abhisek Malhan.

Aug 14, 2023 22:12 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Bebika Dhurve Eliminated

After Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve also gets eliminated. With this, the top three contestants of the show are Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Abhisek Malhan.

Aug 14, 2023 22:10 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Pooja Bhatt Wants Elvish Yadav To Win

After walking out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Pooja Bhatt shared that she wants Elvish Yadav to win the show.

Aug 14, 2023 22:05 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Krushna Abhishek Reacts To 'Phone' Controversy

Krushna Abhishek reacted to the claims that Pooja Bhatt had a phone in the Bigg Boss OTT house and informed the viewers that the viral photo was edited.

 

Aug 14, 2023 22:01 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Lauds Elvish Yadav

Even Salman Khan says that it would be historic if a wildcard contestant (Elvish Yadav) wins Bigg Boss. No wildcard contestant has ever won any season of this reality show.

Aug 14, 2023 21:57 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan Joins Finale

Abhishek Malhan joins Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. He was missing from the episode due to viral fever.

Aug 14, 2023 21:47 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Pooja Bhatt Eliminated

Pooja Bhatt gets eliminated. Contestants who now competing for the trophy are - Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve.

Aug 14, 2023 21:44 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Abhishek's Father and Brother Shares a Sweet Message

Abhishek Malhan’s father and brother share a sweet message. Watch it here:

Aug 14, 2023 21:38 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Salman Khan teases Avinash-Falaq

Salman Khan teases Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. During his stint in the show, Avinash had expressed that he likes Falaq.

Aug 14, 2023 21:33 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: A Look At Finalists' Performance

Here’s a look at the first performance of the night:

Aug 14, 2023 21:31 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Mahesh Bhatt Gets Alia's Message For Pooja

Mahesh Bhatt tells Pooja Bhatt that Alia is also excited for her and want to hug her the moment she leaves Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Aug 14, 2023 21:23 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan Leads?

If a viral tweet is to be belived, Abhishek Malhan is leading as of now with the maximum number of votes.

Aug 14, 2023 21:20 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: Mahesh Bhatt Says He Is Proud of Pooja Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt shares an emotional message for Pooja Bhatt, says he is proud of her. Soni Razdan also showered love on Pooja.

Aug 14, 2023 21:16 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner LIVE Updates: A Glimpse of Badshah's Performance

Here’s how Badshah introduced Elvish Yadav:

