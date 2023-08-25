Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan On Fights With Bebika Dhurve: 'She Was In Character, Wanted To Be Villain'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan captured the hearts of the audience with his participation on the show. The YouTuber’s unapologetic opinions and impartial stance made him a standout contestant, as he fearlessly waded through a sea of emotions, controversies, and clashes that defined his time on the reality show. Now, Abhishek has taken to his vlog to offer an unfiltered insight into some of the most intense arguments that unfolded inside the house. From his intense face-offs with fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve to his disagreements with Avinash Sachdev and Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek spoke about these incidents in his latest vlog on YouTube.

In his vlog, Abhishek expressed, “If I speak genuinely, Bebika was in character in Bigg Boss house. She wanted to be the villain of the house. She always said that she wanted to be the villain of the house. Obviously, she was the villain of the house. However, after coming out of the show, she is a very nice girl but inside Bigg Boss house she played her villain arc."

Abhishek did not shy away from acknowledging the support he received from unexpected corners. He expressed his gratitude towards Akanksha Puri and Aaliya Siddiqui for their encouragement during his battles and their presence at the grand finale. On his journey in the Bigg Boss house, Abhishek shared that he didn’t entirely agree with how he handled some situations inside the house. He stated, “It’s not easy in the Bigg Boss house. It’s torture." He further elaborated that his typically calm temperament faced challenges due to the pressures of the house, leading to some aggressive reactions that surprised even him.