Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jad Hadid Packs His Bag After Fight With Bebika Dhurve: 'I Am In A Prison'

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT continues to captivate viewers with its enthralling mix of drama, challenging tasks, and intense arguments. In a recent episode, the ongoing conflict between contestants Jad Hadid and Bebika Dhurve reached new heights, resulting in an emotional breakdown for Jad. Overwhelmed by the continuous targeting and confrontation from Bebika and others, Jad was seen packing his bags and expressing his inclination to quit the show.

Jad said he feels consistently singled out by his fellow housemates, despite his apologies. This recurring behaviour has taken a toll on him, causing immense distress and feelings of being overwhelmed. Consequently, Jad has reached a point where he has expressed his desire to exit the Bigg Boss house.

Advertisement

During this tumultuous moment, Jiya Shankar took the initiative to console Jad Hadid. However, Jad said, “I am like a kitten sitting in a corner and still getting attacked. I have apologised profusely for everything that has happened, but everyone just picks that up. I feel like I’m in a prison where I can’t even express myself. I have never been this angry and irritated in my life."

Jad Hadid’s breakdown comes after Bebika Dhurve, who was assigned kitchen duty, refused to cook for him and fellow participant Abhishek Malhan. While Jiya Shankar, the current captain of the house, attempted to resolve the issue, Bebika remained firm on her ground. Abhishek also reminded Bebika that she must carry out her responsibilities impartially.

However, Bebika blamed their bad behaviour for her decision. Bebika also asked Abhishek to leave the kitchen area as she didn’t want any “negativity," while Abhishek retorted back, saying, “Tum hi toh negativity ho (you are negativity)." The captain, Jiya, also tried to remove Bebika from her duties, but even that led to arguments between the two. In the end, Jad, Abhishek, and Jiya refused to eat food cooked by Bebika.