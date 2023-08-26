Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan To Appear Together In A Romantic Music Video?

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan’s popularity skyrocketed after they appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Viewers couldn’t help but notice a unique bond between them and voiced their desire to see them as a couple on social media. Fans of Jiya and Abhishek affectionately refer to them as AbhiYa and have actively supported them throughout the show and beyond. The latest reports suggest that the popular duo will soon appear in a music video together.

A report by India Forums quoted a source as saying, "Both Abhishek and Jiya have been finalised for the music video. The song is most likely to be a romantic number and will be a treat for their fans." Further, although there is no more information about the song, the shoot location, or the vocalist, the source added that the music video will be made by Vyrl Originals, one of the removed music companies in the industry.

Abhishek’s experience on the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality programme Bigg Boss OTT 2 was quite memorable, and he stood to become the first runner-up on the show. However, Abhishek Malhan was diagnosed with dengue fever soon before the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale and therefore sent to the hospital. He could only attend the finale for a few hours. After the show ended, Jiya Shankar went to the hospital to meet Abhishek and congratulate him on his achievement.