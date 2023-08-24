Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Her 'Sympathy Seeker'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended on a thrilling note, with YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerging as the winner, even though he joined the show as a wild card contestant. Like every year, fan rivalries on social media have become very common. This season, actress Jiya Shankar became the primary target for various reasons. Despite calmly responding to troller in interviews following her exit from BB house, the actress continues to face negativity and some even call her sympathy seeker. Seems like the actress reached her limit and taking to her Twitter handle she bashed all the haters.

She wrote, “Said it a zillion times to everyone to stop the hate but I guess some needed personal attention for clout so there you go. Now if I see anything that crosses a line I’ll be taking action against it, haan bohot free hun main kaam dhanda nahi hai aap logo ki tarah. It’s so easy to throw hate at someone hiding your own identity. Puri duniya ke saamne aajao with your real name and picture phir baat karenge. Ab bhi bade pyaar se jawab de rahi hun or sure think that I’m trying to take sympathy. (Yes, I’m quite free. I don’t have work like you all do. Come in front of the whole world with your real name and picture, then we’ll talk. Even now, I’m responding with calmness)."

When a user advised Jiya Shankar to ignore the haters, she responded, “Some people think silence is weakness, so had to give it back. This girl has been taking care of her since years now and I’ll take a stand for myself whenever needed."

In a recent interview with ETimes, Jiya Shankar expressed her concern and urged everyone to end the negativity. She highlighted that they are now outside the Bigg Boss house and feels their fans are playing separate version of Bigg Boss on Twitter and Instagram.

She revealed, “My mom is receiving a lot of abuse from from Manisha’s fans, Abhishek Malhan’s fans, I think that’s not right, I don’t think Manisha would also like it either, aur mujhe bhi de rahe hain, I don’t think Manisha would like that, so stop it. If my fandom has done ever to anybody, then I apologize from their behalf and I would request my fandom to stop the war," she adds.