Bigg Boss OTT2: Influencer Danny Pandit Mocks Elvish Yadav; Calls Him A Hypocrite For Doing The Show

The Bigg Boss OTT house is getting more controversial day by day as contestants compete with each other. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, who entered the house this week as a wild card, got called out by social media influencer Danny Pandit for his past comments on the show.

To get a premium ration, contestants had to perform a task wherein they had to ignore all the actions of the guests who were invited to the show. If they failed to do so, they would lose their prize. As part of the activity, social media influencers entered the house at intervals. Gradually, things became interesting when Danny entered and started grilling Elvish for his opinions on Bigg Boss.

The influencer revealed that the YouTuber used to roast the show often and had sworn to never enter the house. But he still joined the game as a wild card with actress and influencer Aashika Bhatia.

Danny called Elvish a hypocrite for initially mocking and refusing to enter the show. He said, “Ye joh hypocrisy hai aapki ki main kabhi Bigg Boss Nahi karunga, usko, show ko, roast karunga, kya hogaya usko, kaise aagaye show main". The new contestant, who has a massive following on YouTube, ignored his statements and continued to perform his task.