Boss OTT 2: Did Akanksha Puri Feel Uncomfortable As Jad Hadid’s Kissed Her? Actress Reveals

The Bigg Boss house and its contestants have often made headlines because of their controversies. This time, two of the popular contestants, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid, became hot topics when they both broke into an unexpected French kiss. This steamy moment was part of a challenge given by Avinash Sachdev. However, things did not sit well with Akanksha.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT2, Akanksha opened up about this sudden kiss with Jad and expressed her discomfort. She said, “I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward". The actress added, “I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance."

This is not the first time Akanksha has voiced her displeasure about Jad’s actions. The Middle Eastern model came under fire when fans called him out when he was seen touching the actress inappropriately. He was seen pulling Akanksha closer by her waist, but she pushed him away and warned him for his behaviour. Jad Hadid, the Dubai-based model, is popular for his flirtatious nature and charms. Both Akanksha and he had hit it off in the Bigg Boss house. He even confessed his feelings to her and said that she was like the female version of him.