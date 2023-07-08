Call For Entries For MasterChef India Season 8 Now Open; Here's How You Can Apply

Master Chef India, one of the country’s most prestigious cooking reality television shows, has started its search for talented individuals with a flair for cooking to participate in its upcoming season. A statement from the makers reads, “If you have what it takes to impress our panel of expert judges with your creativity, technique, and presentation, then this is the competition for you."

“Whether you are a home cook or someone who simply loves experimenting in the kitchen, Master Chef India welcomes everyone with a passion for food. So, get ready to whip up something extraordinary and make your mark in the culinary world!" the statement also mentioned.

To register, one can visit the Sony LIV app and fill out the application form. The statement read that this is an opportunity to be a part of an incredible journey, where home cooks will have the chance to learn from renowned chefs, receive valuable guidance and showcase their passion for cooking to millions of viewers.

Additionally, using the new MasterChef India filter on Instagram, people can now nominate their friends and family members who they believe have the potential to compete in the show. Post the pictures tagging them and Sony LIV! In the statement, the makers asked the audience to spread the word and help in narrowing the search for the next MasterChef.