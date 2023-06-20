Can You Guess How Much Rekha Charged For A Special Appearance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo?

Bollywood actress Rekha has sent a wave of excitement in the entertainment industry by signing on for a special appearance in the popular Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The legendary actress is no stranger to the small screen, having collaborated with Star Plus twice before. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention this time is the staggering amount she is ‘reportedly charging’ for her third stint on the show.

As per media reports, the veteran actress has demanded a sum of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore for her special appearance in the promo of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Rekha will be introducing the new storyline and leads of the show after the generation leap. Rekha’s previous appearances have left the audience mesmerized by her beauty and persona. Therefore, her return to the series has created a wave of anticipation, enhancing the show’s allure.

In addition to Rekha’s special appearance, there are some major changes happening in the show as well. In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the storyline will undergo a major change. The chapter of SaiRat will come to an end, and the plot will take a leap of 20 years. During this leap, we will witness Vinayak and Savi following in the footsteps of their parents and pursuing careers as police officers and doctors. Interestingly, they will inherit the traits and values of their Aai and Baba, prioritizing their responsibilities just like them.

For the unversed, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora, who played lead roles in Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, are confirmed to be exiting the series post the leap. Joining them in the departure is Vihan Verma, who plays the role of Mohit in the show. In a recent interview with Etimes, Vihan Verma confirmed the news and candidly shared his reasons for leaving the show.