Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal Reveals Side Effects Of Medicines: 'My Joints Feel Like They’ll Break'

Chhavi Mittal has been away from TV screens for a while now. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022 and underwent surgery. She has been open about her experiences throughout her recovery journey on social media. Today, she took to her social media handle and penned a long note revealing the side effects of her medicines and how she has been dealing with it all.

In an elaborate note on her Instagram handle, detailing the complications, Chhavi Mittal wrote, “The breast cancer led to the treatment, a major part of which is tamoxifen, which I have to take every day for 10 yrs (9 more to go). The tamoxifen leads to hormonal changes and what not, which is causing Bone Mineral Density loss. The BMD loss is causing uncalled-for fractures (like the one I had in my foot) and also positioning me as an Osteopenia patient, putting me at a high risk for spinal fractures."

Chhavi added that the treatment required regular hospital visits. “Yesterday my entire chest, back, shoulders, neck went in a spasm. I couldn’t even breathe without wincing in pain. I thought I was dying, and this is how it feels when the body degenerates. Then I took meds to settle those side effects. Currently, I also feel tightness in my chest, and my joints feel like they’ll all break. This is what is called a butterfly effect," she said.