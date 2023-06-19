Cezanne Khan Denies Domestic Violence Accusation By Alleged Wife Aisha: ‘This Is Bullsh*t’ | Exclusive

Actor Cezanne Khan, who played the role of Anurag Basu in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, has categorically dismissed a recent report which claimed that an FIR has been filed against him for alleged domestic violence and extortion.

On Monday evening, ETimes carried an interview of a woman named Aisha Pirani who identified herself as Cezanne’s alleged wife. She claimed in the interview that the actor “cheated" on her and “used me for obtaining the US Green Card." The woman in question also claimed that she filed an FIR against the actor on June 7 and demanded Rs 8 lakh compensation from him for “torturing" her.

When News18 Showsha reached out to Cezanne Khan, he denied the allegations by calling the woman “obsessed". “This is not true. I don’t even know what you’re talking about. No FIR has been filed. Aisa kuch hua hi nahi hai (Nothing like that happened)," he told us.

The actor also reacted to the woman claiming that she is his wife. “Anybody can do anything," he said, before adding, “Nothing has come to me. She is obsessed. I don’t want to talk about it. This is bull**it."

Meanwhile, Aisha Pirani told E-Times that she and Cezanne Khan allegedly tied the knot in 2015. She claimed that the actor asked her to keep their marriage a secret and later made her sign divorce papers “fraudulently."