Chahatt Khanna Opens Up About Losing Work Over Her Kids' Pictures On Social Media

Being a single parent is not an easy task and actress Chahatt Khanna knows this first-hand. Despite having proved her acting prowess through multiple roles, the single mother has faced social stigma for her decision to raise her children alone. In a candid interview, Khanna opened up about the challenges of being a single parent, shedding light on the difficulties that many people in similar situations face.

During a conversation with ETimes, Khanna shared her experiences of raising kids as a career-oriented artist. She revealed that it’s not easy because not everyone is willing to work with new mothers. According to Khanna, single mothers have to put in extra effort as they have more responsibilities and no one to rely on.

The actress also mentioned that despite her accomplishments, families searching for partners for their sons would choose a regular girl over her due to the social stigma surrounding single mothers.

However, Chahatt Khanna also expressed her gratitude towards the film industry and acknowledged that the stigma of being a single mother is comparatively less in the entertainment industry as compared to other professions. She believes that the industry has evolved over the years and is more progressive now.

The actress added that being a mother is a point of pride for some, while for others, it can be challenging. She noted that there are mixed opinions about her as a single mother in the entertainment industry, as well as about single mothers in general.

Khanna revealed that some people have advised her to not share her children’s pictures on social media as it might lead to a loss of work opportunities. Unfortunately, she “did lose out on some work" due to this. “But now I firmly tell them that I don’t want to work with people who have regressive mindsets. If I am asked to change or hide this fact just for work, I cannot and will never do that, come what may," she added.

Chahatt Khanna has several upcoming projects in the works, including a film Yatri alongside Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa. She will also appear in One Way with Jacqueline Fernandez and Zayed Khan. She has been cast in a horror movie for an OTT platform, which is set to begin filming in August.

