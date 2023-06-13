Charu Asopa Revealed Feeling Anxious Before Divorce; Says ‘Rajeev Can Meet Ziana Whenever He Wants’

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen grabbed headlines because of their divorce. However, finally, the couple got divorced on June 8 and are now co-parenting their daughter Ziana. Well, recently the television actress opened up about her feeling before going to court for the final hearing of divorce proceedings.

Charu made a video while travelling to the court on June 8 in which she said, “Thodi anxiety hai (I am a little anxious). I know I am doing the right thing but I think every one must be feeling the same anxiety." Soon after her divorce, she left a message on her vlog that read, “And the divorce through…Rajeev will always be Ziana’s father. He can meet Ziana whenever he wants to." The day after her divorce, Charu took Ziana to meet Rajeev’s parents at their house in Mumbai.

Rajeev Sen also took to his Instagram handle after his divorce from Charu and wrote, “There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter."