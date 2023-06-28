Trends :Mona SinghBigg Boss OTT 2Puneet SuperstarLeonardo DiCaprioAriana Grande
Charu Asopa Seeks Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen's Help To Look After Daughter Zaina; Here's What She Says

Charu Asopa was previously married to Rajeev Sen. The two tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 13:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are currently co-parenting their daughter Ziana.
Months after parting ways with husband Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa is now back to work. She has started shooting for the show, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana. Recently, Asopa dropped a video on her YouTube channel and shared how she is both ‘excited and nervous’.

“I used to be very happy but now it’s a mixed feeling as I have to leave Ziana behind. She was sleeping when I left. More than her, I wonder how I would stay away from her. She might not miss me as much but I certainly do. When I go away from her, I keep thinking about her, watching her videos and looking at her pictures. I am so much into her that being away from her is difficult. But I am off for the shoot which is also a blessing. Not everyone gets the chance to. So I will give my 100 percent," Charu said quoted by E-Times.

The actress also sought her ex-husband Rajeev Sen’s help to look after their daughter Zaina while she is away for work. Charu mentioned that since it is a new show for her, she wanted to ensure arrangements and safety aspects before bringing Zaina along with her.

“I have requested Rajeev to be with Ziana today because I don’t know the arrangements there. What’s the location and the rooms like. From tomorrow, I will take her along. The production house told me that I would have to share the room initially. Due to their budget constraints, they won’t be able to give separate rooms to everyone. But I have told them I would need one because of Ziana, so I could settle her with her toys and mats. It’s a daily soap and not a one-day affair," the actress added.

Charu Asopa was previously married to Rajeev Sen. The two tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. They parted ways last year but continue to co-parent Ziana.

Chirag Sehgal

first published: June 28, 2023, 13:21 IST
