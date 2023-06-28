Charu Asopa Seeks Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen's Help To Look After Daughter Zaina; Here's What She Says

Months after parting ways with husband Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa is now back to work. She has started shooting for the show, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana. Recently, Asopa dropped a video on her YouTube channel and shared how she is both ‘excited and nervous’.

“I used to be very happy but now it’s a mixed feeling as I have to leave Ziana behind. She was sleeping when I left. More than her, I wonder how I would stay away from her. She might not miss me as much but I certainly do. When I go away from her, I keep thinking about her, watching her videos and looking at her pictures. I am so much into her that being away from her is difficult. But I am off for the shoot which is also a blessing. Not everyone gets the chance to. So I will give my 100 percent," Charu said quoted by E-Times.

The actress also sought her ex-husband Rajeev Sen’s help to look after their daughter Zaina while she is away for work. Charu mentioned that since it is a new show for her, she wanted to ensure arrangements and safety aspects before bringing Zaina along with her.