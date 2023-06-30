Chhavi Mittal On Her Comeback On TV: 'I Am Not Going Back'

Chhavi Mittal has achieved excellence across multiple domains including acting, modelling, and blogging. With a strong presence on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, she has amassed a considerable fan base. However, in 2022, Chhavi Mittal faced a personal setback. She was diagnosed with breast cancer for which she underwent surgery. She is now gradually returning to her normal routine. In a recent interview, Chhavi Mittal said she has no intentions of returning to television, at least as an actor.

When asked about her plans on making a comeback on television, Chaavi Mittal told ETimes that she left the television industry eight years ago and has no intentions of returning. “I decided to quit TV to move forward in life, so I am not going to go back to doing that. I am so much more than an actor now, I am a producer and may return to TV in that capacity, but not as an actor," the actress stated.