CID Actress Chandrika Saha Files Complaint Against Her Husband For Allegedly Thrashing Their Baby

CID actress Chandrika Saha has filed a complaint against her husband Aman Mishra for allegedly thrashing their 15-month-old baby boy. Reportedly, Chandrika had to rush to the hospital with her child recently following which she filed an official police complaint against her husband at the Bangur Nagar police station in Mumbai.

Here’s What Happened As Claimed By Chandrika Saha:

As reported in the police complaint cited by the Economic Times, on May 5, Chandrika was in the kitchen at her residence when she heard her baby boy crying. She then asked her husband to look after the child following which he took their son to their bedroom. Moments after, Chandrika heard her son crying loud when she allegedly heard a loud thud too. She then rushed to her bedroom only to find her son with some injuries. She then rushed her son to a hospital.

When Chandrika returned from the hospital, she checked the CCTV footage and found out that her husband thrashed their son thrice against the floor. Reportedly, the actress has now also submitted the CCTV footage to the local police.

Reportedly, Chandrika’s husband Mishra has now been booked under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for assaulting a child in one’s custody. Further investigation is now underway.

If a report by Economic Times is to be believed, Chandrika has also informed police that she was a divorcee before getting married to Aman Mishra. She has claimed that after she got pregnant with Aman, he had asked her to abort the child. However, the couple decided to keep the baby when the doctors advised them so. She claimed that even today, Aman has issues with the child.

For the unversed, Chandrika Saha has worked in several television shows. She is best known for shows like CID, Adaalat and Savdhaan India.

