Crime Patrol Makes A Comeback, New Season 'Crime Patrol 48 Hours' To Launch On THIS Date

The popular crime thriller series Crime Patrol is all set to hit your TV screens again with a new concept. The latest season, Crime Patrol 48 Hours, will premiere on July 10 at 10 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. This creative name symbolises the program’s increased commitment to portraying the viewpoint of police officers during the vital first 48 hours of their investigation. The series intends to highlight the tremendous pressure law enforcement is under to solve crimes within the constrained window and also find the root cause of such atrocities. The tagline for this season is ‘Waqt Ki Chunauti’ and this will be a limited series.

The promos for the upcoming season were released by the makers and they delve into ways criminals can harm common people. Each teaser comes with a precautionary warning on how to keep ourselves safe from falling prey to perpetrators. The first promo shows a con man who robs and murders senior citizens who live alone in a city. The warning reads, “Kisi Anjaan Insaan ko bina poochtach kiye ghar ke andar naa lein (Don’t let strangers inside your house without verification)."

The second promo shows how young women are kidnapped by a seasoned criminal posing as potential partners. The prevention warning reads, “Bina Jaan Oehchaan Kisi anjaan par bharosa na karein (Don’t trust strangers)." As per a report by ABP Live, the producers of Crime Patrol have changed this year.